Co Parents w/ Koven Wei, Blair Lee, Dani Saldo, xiv

A-MINOR PRESENTS
Co Parents – Listen here: https://spoti.fi/3pkuTTl
Koven Wei – Listen here: https://smarturl.it/omtbiosphere
Blair Lee – Listen here: https://www.blairalee.com/
Dani Saldo –Listen here: https://spoti.fi/30wcqZx
xiv – Listen here: https://linktr.ee/excusesinvanity

Thursday, December 2, 2021. Doors 8 pm. $12. 19+
Sneaky Dee's, 431 College
Tickets available now at: https://bit.ly/2YPW5hx

Oct 21, 2021

A-MINOR PRESENTS
Co Parents – Listen here: https://spoti.fi/3pkuTTl
Koven Wei – Listen here: https://smarturl.it/omtbiosphere
Blair Lee – Listen here: https://www.blairalee.com/
Dani Saldo –Listen here: https://spoti.fi/30wcqZx
xiv – Listen here: https://linktr.ee/excusesinvanity

Thursday, December 2, 2021. Doors 8 pm. $12. 19+
Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College

Tickets available now at: https://bit.ly/2YPW5hx

Location Address - 431 College St, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1

Event Price - $12

Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sneaky Dee's

Concert or Performance

Music

