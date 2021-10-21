Co Parents w/ Koven Wei, Blair Lee, Dani Saldo, xiv

- News
A-MINOR PRESENTS
Co Parents – Listen here: https://spoti.fi/3pkuTTl
Koven Wei – Listen here: https://smarturl.it/omtbiosphere
Blair Lee – Listen here: https://www.blairalee.com/
Dani Saldo –Listen here: https://spoti.fi/30wcqZx
xiv – Listen here: https://linktr.ee/excusesinvanity
Thursday, December 2, 2021. Doors 8 pm. $12. 19+
Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College
Tickets available now at: https://bit.ly/2YPW5hx
Location Address - 431 College St, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1
Event Price - $12