Cold Reading Series Presents “The Grifter Sisters” by Helene Taylor, Featuring Special Guest Tara Spencer-Nairn Reading As ‘Jeanie’

The Grifter Sisters will be the featured script at The Cold Reading Series Vancouver’s (CRS) 28th Anniversary Event on Monday November 8th from 7:00-8:00PM PST, with special guest Toronto’s Tara Spencer-Nairn (Corner Gas, Evil Stepmom) reading as ‘Jeanie. Spencer-Nairn conveys her delight on being cast in this role, “As an actor I never stop being blown away when someone reaches out to work with me. I love this character and I’m truly honoured to be a small part of bringing this to life.” CRS casts feature and television pilots from British Columbia screenwriters on the spot and watches them come to life in front of a live audience, with no rehearsals. This free event will be streamed via Zoom and requires advance registration: https://tinyurl.com/thegriftersisters.

Taylor’s one-hour streaming crime/comedy/drama follows a pair of Gen-X swindling sisters, assigned witness protection in the isolated community of Point Roberts, who use their con-artist ways to protect its retirees from hustlers. Penned in the tone of Dead to Me and the karmic satisfaction of My Name is Earl, the story was inspired by the writer’s obsession with Point Roberts, the tiny community dangling off Canada’s coastline without access to the rest of America; a unique place “known for cheap gas, ex-cons and bored Baby Boomers.”

The Grifter Sisters is an exploration of sisterhood,” explains Taylor, “and the forced opportunity these women are offered to reinvent themselves after a life controlled by their career-grifter father.” She continues, “It’s a story about Generation-X women, who’ve been unable to explore or express their desires as a result of being imposters their whole lives. Many of us feel like imposters, but these sisters really were every time they conned a mark. It’s about their realization it’s now possible within the confines of this new life to ask, “WHAT DO I WANT? WHO AM I REALLY?” All the while external forces from the Ecuadorian mob and the town’s propensity for grifters, challenge their attempts at their reinvention…”

Taylor worked with a Hollywood producer who loved the premise but suggested instead of two women, make it about a young group of teens. However, Taylor continued to write her version of The Grifter Sisters the way she originally envisioned. Upon its completion, she surprised the producer with its two original middle-aged female protagonists intact. “The only way in to the story for me was through the point of view of these sisters. We don’t see enough of my generation on television,” Taylor emphasizes, “and I want to watch complicated, flawed, women like me. Taylor muses, “This is my love story to the 55 million middle-aged women out there starving to see themselves represented on screen, kicking ass, and taking names on their terms.”

The Cold Reading Series (CRS) is committed to supporting and developing the talents of Vancouver’s storytellers – writers, actors, and musicians alike – by providing a forum where they can present their craft to a live audience and get instant feedback. The Cold Reading Series’ script submission guidelines can be found here: https://www.coldreadingseries.com/crs-submission-guidelines