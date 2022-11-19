Cold Weather Captains w/ Rags n’ Bones, Kings of our Kin & The Howlin’ Gales

- News
Cold Weather Captains
IG: @coldweathercaptains
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6heF8FFoPVCdbW6EueO3Oh?si=xh_knBM8Q0ShPv4fcWp7zw
Rags n’ Bones
IG: @ragsnbonesmusic
Website: https://www.ragsnbonesmusic.com
Kings of Our Kin
IG: @kingsofourkin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/11oGV56HrN5RWzLAKe5mpV?si=y_7gIwSZRnGwvD05t3jR1Q
The Howlin’ Gales
IG: @thehowlingales
Website: https://thehowlingales.com/
Doors: 7pm
Show: 7:30pm
19+
Location Address - 508 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B3
Event Price - 15.00-20.00