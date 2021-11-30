Collective Karaoke

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come and enjoy a musical throw down and live Karaoke at stackt market hosted by DJ Mel Boogie and DJ Majesty on Friday December 17, 2021 from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.
Take the stage singing your karaoke favourites then warm up for the Aux God throw down.
1 night, 2 DJs, you be the judge.
Brought to you by Collective Society 360.
www.collectivesociety360.org
All proceeds go to Collective Society 360 community initiatives.
Location Address - 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5
Event Price - FREE
Location ID - 560571