Collective Karaoke

Nov 30, 2021

Come and enjoy a musical throw down and live Karaoke at stackt market hosted by DJ Mel Boogie and DJ Majesty on Friday December 17, 2021 from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

Take the stage singing your karaoke favourites then warm up for the Aux God throw down.
1 night, 2 DJs, you be the judge.

Brought to you by Collective Society 360.
www.collectivesociety360.org

All proceeds go to Collective Society 360 community initiatives.

Additional Details

Location Address - 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Stackt Market

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

