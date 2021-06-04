NOW MagazineAll EventsCollective Unconscious

Collective Unconscious

Collective Unconscious

by
6 6 people viewed this event.

Directed by Rosanna Saracino, Collective Unconscious is a devised theatre creation that blends slam poetry, monologues and scenes on a journey that leads the audience through various parts of our conscious and unconscious selves. The 75-minute virtual production is inspired by Jungian archetypes, Joseph Campbell’s hero journey, and The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk.

Show Times:
– Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)
– Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)
– Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

Tune in here: https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/collective-unconscious/

 

Date And Time

2021-06-16 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-06-18 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.