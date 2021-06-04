Directed by Rosanna Saracino, Collective Unconscious is a devised theatre creation that blends slam poetry, monologues and scenes on a journey that leads the audience through various parts of our conscious and unconscious selves. The 75-minute virtual production is inspired by Jungian archetypes, Joseph Campbell’s hero journey, and The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk.

Show Times:

– Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

– Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)

– Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

Tune in here: https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/collective-unconscious/