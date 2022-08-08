Readers' Choice 2021

Colored Only Comedy Show

Aug 7, 2022

The most colorful night in comedy is back with another amazing lineup. The Colored Only Comedy Show is a monthly comedy show that features an all star line up of BIPOC comedians. 

This month we got the Pretty boy Patrick Haye headlining. He’ll be joined by Daphney Joseph, Harpreet Sehmbi, Nick Reynoldson and Ricardo Mejias.

September 3 at 7 pm. $25. BSMT 254, 254 Lansdowne. eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 254 Lansdowne Ave

Event Price - $25

Sat, Sep 3rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Bsmt 254

Concert or Performance

Comedy

