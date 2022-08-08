The most colorful night in comedy is back with another amazing lineup. The Colored Only Comedy Show is a monthly comedy show that features an all star line up of BIPOC comedians.

This month we got the Pretty boy Patrick Haye headlining. He’ll be joined by Daphney Joseph, Harpreet Sehmbi, Nick Reynoldson and Ricardo Mejias.

September 3 at 7 pm. $25. BSMT 254, 254 Lansdowne. eventbrite.ca