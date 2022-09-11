Colored Only Comedy Show

Come out for a night filled with laughs and fun. Featuring an all stacked line up of comics of color who have been featured on Just For Laughs, CBC Gems, Comedy Network and some of North America’s largest comedy stages.

Come see some of the best in the game. Our headliner this month is Abbas Wahab the “safe Black”, but wait he’s not your only headliner we’re bringing you double the laughs this month with a surprise headliner as well. They will be joined by Ajahnis Charley, Enoje and Kari Johnson. Don’t miss the most colorful night in comedy.

Hosted by Bougie B Bougé