Colored Only Presents Roast & Baste

Come join Bougie (the producer/host of Colored Only Comedy Show) as she celebrates her 35th birthday (2 years late) with a good ole fashioned comedy roast followed by an after party. Featuring some of the best comics in the game, some you have even seen on Roast Battles Canada including our Roastmaster Big Norm Alconcel.

Dance the night away starting with old school hip hop and going into the wee hours with some serious house music. Soundtrack provided by Mike Stoan (your lady’s favorite DJ) and Jason Morgan (Too Hot Radio).

Even though it’s Bougie’s day, she will be showering her guests with goodies and giveaways from High On Demand, Medorable Sweets and more. Come for the roast but stay for the baste.