Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedians You Should Follow

Ridiculum Inc. presents MC Hisham Kelati, Daniel Woodrow, Aidan O'Loughlin, Olivia Stadler and Tamara Shevon. Oct 30. 7 pm. $25..

Oct 26, 2021

Comedians You Should Follow

11 11 people viewed this event.

Ridiculum Inc. presents MC Hisham Kelati, Daniel Woodrow, Aidan O’Loughlin, Olivia Stadler and Tamara Shevon. Oct 30. 7 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W.

https://comedybar.ca/shows/comedians-you-should-follow?ev=2021-10-30

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine