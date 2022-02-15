Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 15, 2022

Ridiculum Inc. presents 
Comedians You Should Follow

A curated lineup of Toronto’s best comedians.
They’ve all performed at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and more. These are the best, bringing their best to the Comedy Bar Mainstage. They’re hilarious, they’re pros, and definitely Comedians You Should Follow. 

This month’s lineup:

Ryan Dillon, Tamara Shevon, Nitish Sakuja, Joel Edminston and a special guest.

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

