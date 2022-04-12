Ridiculum Inc. presents

Comedians You Should Follow

A curated lineup of Toronto’s best comedians. They’ve all performed at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and more. These are the best, bringing their best to the Comedy Bar Mainstage. They’re hilarious, they’re pros, and definitely Comedians You Should Follow. April 23 at 10 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

This Month’s Lineup:

MC Christophe Davidson

Chris Betts

Nick Beaton

Jacob Greco

Sasha DKC

Sandra Battaglini