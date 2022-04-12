- News
Ridiculum Inc. presents
Comedians You Should Follow
A curated lineup of Toronto’s best comedians. They’ve all performed at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and more. These are the best, bringing their best to the Comedy Bar Mainstage. They’re hilarious, they’re pros, and definitely Comedians You Should Follow. April 23 at 10 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.
This Month’s Lineup:
MC Christophe Davidson
Chris Betts
Nick Beaton
Jacob Greco
Sasha DKC
Sandra Battaglini
