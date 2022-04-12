Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

Ridiculum Inc. presents 
Comedians You Should Follow

A curated lineup of Toronto’s best comedians. They’ve all performed at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and more. These are the best, bringing their best to the Comedy Bar Mainstage. They’re hilarious, they’re pros, and definitely Comedians You Should Follow. April 23 at 10 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

This Month’s Lineup:

MC Christophe Davidson

Chris Betts

Nick Beaton

Jacob Greco

Sasha DKC

Sandra Battaglini

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 23rd, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

