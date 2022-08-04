Ridiculum Inc. presents

“Comedians You Should Follow”

A curated lineup of Toronto’s best comedians. They’ve all performed at Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and more. These are the best, bringing their best to the Comedy Bar Mainstage. They’re hilarious, they’re pros, and definitely Comedians You Should Follow.

August 13 at 7 pm. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca