Sep 21, 2022

Comedy Among Comics is a stand-up comedy open mic located in a coffee and comic shop by day turned bar and comedy club by night.

Watch comedians work on their network-friendly five. If they can’t say it on a late-night TV talk show, then you won’t hear it here.

FREE Admission!

(Conveniently located off the 501 streetcar at Greenwood Ave)

Every Friday from 8 – 10 pm (Sign up for comedians at 7:30 pm)

Location Address - 1374 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1C9

Event Price - FREE

Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

The Sidekick

Concert or Performance

Comedy

