Comedy Among Comics is a stand-up comedy open mic located in a coffee and comic shop by day turned bar and comedy club by night.
Watch comedians work on their network-friendly five. If they can’t say it on a late-night TV talk show, then you won’t hear it here.
FREE Admission!
(Conveniently located off the 501 streetcar at Greenwood Ave)
Every Friday from 8 – 10 pm (Sign up for comedians at 7:30 pm)
Location Address - 1374 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1C9
Event Price - FREE
