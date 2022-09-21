Comedy Among Comics is a stand-up comedy open mic located in a coffee and comic shop by day turned bar and comedy club by night.

Watch comedians work on their network-friendly five. If they can’t say it on a late-night TV talk show, then you won’t hear it here.

FREE Admission!

(Conveniently located off the 501 streetcar at Greenwood Ave)

Every Friday from 8 – 10 pm (Sign up for comedians at 7:30 pm)