Comedy and Magic Showcase – 4/20 Edition

Celebrate 420 at the Royal Comedy Theatre, so some hilarious comedians and some mind-blowing magic!

Come spend your 4/20 with us, and be prepared to have your mind blown while laughing your head off. Because it’s 4/20, we will be bringing the arm chopper and the magic guillotine, so be ready!

We will have 4 hilarious comics, and 2 magicians, so it will be a fun evening. This will be an interactive show, so come and sit front and centre if you dare!

Tickets are just $12 in advance, and $16 at the door (if available).

Your performers this week are:

Ben Train: Ben has performed and mystified audiences all over the world, and has created several magic illusions that are used by other popular magicians. His specialty is in mentalism, which has him making impossible predictions while reading your mind. You will laugh your head off, all while wondering what else he knows and how he did it.

Alexander Brovedani: An accomplished comedian, Alexander has toured with the late Brody Stevens, Tony Hinchcliffe and Dolph Ziggler. He’s been on the Great American Comedy Festival and is better known from his old Toronto Batman videos. His blend of dark and whitty humor is perfect for the occasion.

Moira LePage: Moira is a very fast rising Toronto-based comedian who recently won Comedy Nuggets’ Bring It New Talent Competition. She has spent the pandemic developing her comedy chops on Zoom, and has since performed at sold out venues across the city including the Social Capital Theatre, Comedy Bar and SeeScape.

Cameron Phoenix: Honing his craft in both Montreal and London, England, Cameron has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival multiple times and has toured all over North America. He is opening for Elvira Kurt and Gavin Crawford at the Haymaker Comedy Festival this summer. His sharp wit and silly outlook will keep you on the edge of your seat.

James Hammond: James is a hyperactive comedic force of nature who has been performing stand up comedy across Canada for over 10 years. He has been on YTV, BITE TV, YUK YUKS, ROGERS TV, Trailer Park Boys presents RANDYS CHEESEBURGER PICNIC, and Second City. He’s one comedian you will not want to miss!

Kensington Ken: With over 60k followers and 10 million video views, Ken is taking his magical antics to the live stage. He’s performed at sold out shows across the GTA and Ottawa, and will be looking to blow your mind while reading it at the same time!