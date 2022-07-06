Comedy at the Forum: Ron James

Fresh off the Penguin Random House release of his best-selling memoir All Over the Map and his sold-out national tour Back Where I Belong, multi-award winning Canadian comedic icon Ron James will be delivering two hours of his unique brand of poetically charged, affably subversive stand-up comedy to the Avon Theatre. With a record-breaking 10 critically acclaimed one-hour network specials and two television series of his own creation, our nation’s number one road warrior has been playing to capacity crowds from coast to coast for more than twenty years. This summer at the Stratford Festival you will see why.

July 16 at 8 pm at the Avon Theatre in Stratford, ON. Tickets $25-$85.