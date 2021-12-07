Fox & Fiddle Comedy

MUST SEE COMEDY featuring a new lineup of the best in TO standup every Thursday night at 8 pm, as seen on Conan, CBC, JFL, Letterkenny & more! Come check it out, and please, stop asking us to sign your babies.

This week is headlined by Tamara Shevon (of JFL and the Purse Wine comedy album) and hosted by Kali Williams.

Get your tickets here!