Fox & Fiddle Comedy

Dec 7, 2021

MUST SEE COMEDY featuring a new lineup of the best in TO standup every Thursday night at 8 pm, as seen on Conan, CBC, JFL, Letterkenny & more! Come check it out, and please, stop asking us to sign your babies.

This week is headlined by Tamara Shevon (of JFL and the Purse Wine comedy album) and hosted by Kali Williams.

Location Address - 27 Wellesley E, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1G7

Event Price - $10

Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

