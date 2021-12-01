Readers' Choice 2021

Comedy Competition Game Show – And a Scotch Egg

Dec 1, 2021

And a Scotch Egg is Canada’s only live comedy competition game show!

Two teams of comics face off in a riotous battle of pop culture wit and wisdom each month at the Social Capital Theatre!

With a new theme each month, AASE is part quiz show, part improv, and a total nerd-fest! Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…the people’s ovation and fame forever!

Next episode: Christmas Special!

Join us December 16 as Santa’s Elves take on the Nutcrackers in a special holiday-themed episode that’s sure to be both naughty and nice!

December 16 – 9:30pm – $20 (advance) / $25 (door)

The Social Capital Theatre
154 Danforth, 2nd Floor (Broadview Stn)
Toronto, ON

Date And Time

Thu, Dec 16th, 2021 @ 9:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

