Comedy Fiesta: Luke Lynndale

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A Standup Comedy Show with a diverse line-up of established and up-and-comers comedians. On this night we bring you hilarious headliner.
A Standup Comedy Show with a diverse line-up of established and up-and-comers comedians.
On this night we bring you hilarious headliner Luke Lynndale and a line-up of fantastic comedians including: Allie Pearse, Quinn C Martin, Jonh Mostyn and Stephan Dyer.
Hosted by Mariana Santiago and Santiago Castillo.
Location Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5
Event Price - 15$ online, 20$ door