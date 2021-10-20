Halloween

Comedy Fiesta: Luke Lynndale

A Standup Comedy Show with a diverse line-up of established and up-and-comers comedians. On this night we bring you hilarious headliner.

Oct 20, 2021

On this night we bring you hilarious headliner Luke Lynndale and a line-up of fantastic comedians including: Allie Pearse, Quinn C Martin, Jonh Mostyn and Stephan Dyer.

Hosted by Mariana Santiago and Santiago Castillo.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5

Event Price - 15$ online, 20$ door

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 27th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

