Comedy Game Showdown: Live Episode Recording!

As featured at Humour Fest 2022 and seen on YouTube and TikTok, it’s Canada’s only live comedy competition game show!

On each episode of Comedy Game Showdown, two teams of Toronto’s finest comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games, and debates on a monthly pop-culture theme. Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…the people’s ovation and fame forever!

Next episode: Nintendo Power!

Join us August 15th for a special live recording of our first all-video-game-themed episode! From League server pings to Atari’s timeless Pong, anything and everything might come up as our two teams of comics go PvP!

The Umbrella Corporation: Sarah Ashby, Andy Wong, George Burgess

The Smash Bros.: Sebastian Chow, Will Noye, Simon Rakoff

Hosted by Dan Donnelly

More info and previous episodes on our website: www.andascotchegg.com!

Or watch show clips on our socials! We’re on Twitter/IG/FB/TikTok as @andascotchegg!

August 15 – 8:00pm – $20 (advance)

The SoCap Comedy Theatre

154 Danforth, 2nd Floor (Broadview Stn)

Toronto, ON