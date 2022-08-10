Comedy Game Showdown: Live Episode Recording!

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
As featured at Humour Fest 2022 and seen on YouTube and TikTok, it’s Canada’s only live comedy competition game show!
On each episode of Comedy Game Showdown, two teams of Toronto’s finest comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games, and debates on a monthly pop-culture theme. Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…the people’s ovation and fame forever!
Next episode: Nintendo Power!
Join us August 15th for a special live recording of our first all-video-game-themed episode! From League server pings to Atari’s timeless Pong, anything and everything might come up as our two teams of comics go PvP!
The Umbrella Corporation: Sarah Ashby, Andy Wong, George Burgess
The Smash Bros.: Sebastian Chow, Will Noye, Simon Rakoff
Hosted by Dan Donnelly
More info and previous episodes on our website: www.andascotchegg.com!
Or watch show clips on our socials! We’re on Twitter/IG/FB/TikTok as @andascotchegg!
August 15 – 8:00pm – $20 (advance)
The SoCap Comedy Theatre
154 Danforth, 2nd Floor (Broadview Stn)
Toronto, ON
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20 adv / $25 door
Location ID - 562969