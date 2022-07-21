Comedy Game Showdown – Live Show Recording!

- News
As seen on YouTube and TikTok and featured at Humour Fest 2022, it’s Canada’s only live comedy competition game show!
On each episode of Comedy Game Showdown, two teams of Toronto’s finest comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games, and debates on a monthly pop-culture theme. Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…the people’s ovation and fame forever!
Next episode: Musicology!
Join us July 25th for a special live episode dedicated to everything musical! From the first song ever written to the latest pop stars’ wardrobe malfunctions, anything and everything might come up as our two teams of comics go head-to-head in this musical battle of the fans!
The Super Freaks: Sarah Ashby, Tara Henderson, Sebastian Chow
The Lonely Hearts Club: Precious Chong, Sean Walton, Darcia Armstrong
Hosted by Dan Donnelly
More info and previous episodes on our website: www.andascotchegg.com!
Or watch show clips on our socials! We’re on Twitter/IG/FB/TikTok as @andascotchegg!
July 25 – 9:30pm – $20 (advance)
The SoCap Comedy Theatre
154 Danforth, 2nd Floor (Broadview Stn), Toronto, ON
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20 (adv) / $25 (door)