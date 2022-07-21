Comedy Game Showdown – Live Show Recording!

As seen on YouTube and TikTok and featured at Humour Fest 2022, it’s Canada’s only live comedy competition game show!

On each episode of Comedy Game Showdown, two teams of Toronto’s finest comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games, and debates on a monthly pop-culture theme. Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…the people’s ovation and fame forever!

Next episode: Musicology!

Join us July 25th for a special live episode dedicated to everything musical! From the first song ever written to the latest pop stars’ wardrobe malfunctions, anything and everything might come up as our two teams of comics go head-to-head in this musical battle of the fans!

The Super Freaks: Sarah Ashby, Tara Henderson, Sebastian Chow

The Lonely Hearts Club: Precious Chong, Sean Walton, Darcia Armstrong

Hosted by Dan Donnelly

More info and previous episodes on our website: www.andascotchegg.com!

Or watch show clips on our socials! We’re on Twitter/IG/FB/TikTok as @andascotchegg!

July 25 – 9:30pm – $20 (advance)

The SoCap Comedy Theatre

154 Danforth, 2nd Floor (Broadview Stn), Toronto, ON