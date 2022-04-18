Readers' Choice 2021

A line up of amazing stand-up comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand up show with no religious affiliations?

Yes to all those things!

Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge! May 1 at 7:30 pm. $20. 1069 Bloor West. eventbrite.ca

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @fist.abella

Location Address - 1069 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20$

Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

