A line up of amazing stand-up comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand up show with no religious affiliations?
Yes to all those things!
Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge! May 1 at 7:30 pm. $20. 1069 Bloor West. eventbrite.ca
Hosted by @hechtgordon and @fist.abella
Follow us on instagram for updates on the show!
Location Address - 1069 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20$
Location ID - 563846