Jul 31, 2022

Comedy Gospel

A line-up of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor st. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand-up show with no religious affiliations?

Yes to all those things!

Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge! August 7 at 7:30 pm. $15 online, $20 at the door

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @karigejohnson

Additional Details

Location Address - 1069 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15 online, $20 at the door

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

NOW Magazine