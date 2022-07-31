A line-up of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor st. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand-up show with no religious affiliations?

Yes to all those things!

Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge! August 7 at 7:30 pm. $15 online, $20 at the door

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @karigejohnson

follow us on instagram for updates on the show!