Comedy Gospel: A Stand Up Comedy Show

A lineup of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor St. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand up show with no religious affiliations?

Yes to all those things! Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge!

This week we will be passing around a “confessional” where audience members and comedians can drop in their juiciest confessions to be read out dramatically by Kari and Gordon. You won’t want to miss it!

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @karigejohnson

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show! Ticket link below:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/comedy-gospel-tickets-322662250477