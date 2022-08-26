Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 26, 2022

Comedy Gospel: A Stand Up Comedy Show

A line up of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor St. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand up show with no religious affiliations?

Yes to all those things!

Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge!

This week we will be passing around a “confessional” where audience members and comedians can drop in their juiciest confessions to be read out dramatically by Kari and Gordon. You won’t want to miss it!

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @karigejohnson

Additional Details

Location Address - 1069 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

