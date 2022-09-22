Comedy Gospel: A Stand Up Comedy Show

- News
A line up of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor St. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? Comedy Gospel is a stand up show with no religious affiliations?
Yes to all those things!
Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge!
This week we will be passing around a “confessional” where audience members and comedians can drop in their juiciest confessions to be read out dramatically by Kari and Gordon. You won’t want to miss it!
Hosted by @hechtgordon and @karigejohnson
Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show!
Location Address - 1069 Bloor St. West
Event Price - $15 online/$20 door