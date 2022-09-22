The Comedy is Life show is not to be missed! We have a variety of stand up comedians performing their trademark styles for you. Last time, the show oversold at the comedy bar. So get your tickets now for this great show on September 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15

Your lineup:

Johnny Batta

Jon Tamblyn

Taylor McWatters

Hannah Veldhoen

and your headliner Patrick Hakeem.

You can make a reservation for dinner by calling 416 967 1076