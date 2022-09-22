- News
The Comedy is Life show is not to be missed! We have a variety of stand up comedians performing their trademark styles for you. Last time, the show oversold at the comedy bar. So get your tickets now for this great show on September 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15
Your lineup:
Johnny Batta
Jon Tamblyn
Taylor McWatters
Hannah Veldhoen
and your headliner Patrick Hakeem.
You can make a reservation for dinner by calling 416 967 1076
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - $15+tax
