Sep 21, 2022

Comedy is Life

6 6 people viewed this event.

The Comedy is Life show is not to be missed! We have a variety of stand up comedians performing their trademark styles for you. Last time, the show oversold at the comedy bar. So get your tickets now for this great show on September 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15

 

Your lineup:

Johnny Batta

Jon Tamblyn

Taylor McWatters

Hannah Veldhoen

and your headliner Patrick Hakeem.

 

You can make a reservation for dinner by calling 416 967 1076

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - $15+tax

Location ID - 564113

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

