Comedy Jam

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Stand-up with Tara Henderson, Matt Henry, Himansu Patel, Allie Pearse and headliner Nigel Grinstead. Sep 26 at 9 pm. $25,.
Stand-up with Tara Henderson, Matt Henry, Himansu Patel, Allie Pearse and headliner Nigel Grinstead. Sep 26 at 9 pm. $25, adv $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14707
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20+tax pre-sale/online | $25+tax at the door
Location ID - 560934