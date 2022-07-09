Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Jam

Jul 9, 2022

Comedy Jam

16 16 people viewed this event.

Join Himansu Patel & Luke Lynndale for a night of hilarious comedy you won’t forget! This show consistently showcases the best Toronto comedy has to offer.

Sunday July 31 at 7 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

HOST
– Jesse Singh (JFL 42)

FEATURING
– Jeremy Dobski (420 Comedy Festival)
– Anna Menzies (Yuk Yuks)
– Himansu Patel (Liberty Laughs)
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

HEADLINER
– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Yuk Yuks)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 31st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:30 AM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine