Comedy Jam

Join Himansu Patel & Luke Lynndale for a night of hilarious comedy you won’t forget! This show consistently showcases the best Toronto comedy has to offer.

Sunday July 31 at 7 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

HOST

– Jesse Singh (JFL 42)

FEATURING

– Jeremy Dobski (420 Comedy Festival)

– Anna Menzies (Yuk Yuks)

– Himansu Patel (Liberty Laughs)

– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

HEADLINER

– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Yuk Yuks)