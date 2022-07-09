Comedy Jam

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Join Himansu Patel & Luke Lynndale for a night of hilarious comedy you won’t forget! This show consistently showcases the best Toronto comedy has to offer.
Sunday July 31 at 7 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
HOST
– Jesse Singh (JFL 42)
FEATURING
– Jeremy Dobski (420 Comedy Festival)
– Anna Menzies (Yuk Yuks)
– Himansu Patel (Liberty Laughs)
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
HEADLINER
– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Yuk Yuks)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 560934