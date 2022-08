Join Himansu Patel & Luke Lynndale for a night of hilarious comedy you won’t forget! This show consistently showcases the best Toronto comedy has to offer. Aug 28 at 9 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

HOST

– Himansu Patel

FEATURING

– Ross Hammond

– Dave Luca

– Rahsa El

– Jordan Foisy

HEADLINER

– Luke Lynndale