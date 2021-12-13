Himansu Patel and Luke Lynndale present: COMEDY JAM. In this stand-up comedy show, we present six hilarious comedians from all over Toronto.

Featuring Dena Jackson, Himansu Patel, Tamara Shevon, Jesse Singh and headliner Patrick Hakeem. Host Luke Lynndale.

General Info

Date: December 19

Time: 9:00 to 10:15 PM

Location: Comedy Bar- 945 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

Proof of Vaccination required

Price

$22 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door