Dec 12, 2021

Himansu Patel and Luke Lynndale present: COMEDY JAM. In this stand-up comedy show, we present six hilarious comedians from all over Toronto.

Featuring Dena Jackson, Himansu Patel, Tamara Shevon, Jesse Singh and headliner Patrick Hakeem. Host Luke Lynndale.

Date: December 19
Time: 9:00 to 10:15 PM
Location: Comedy Bar- 945 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Proof of Vaccination required

$22 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door

Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Comedy Bar

