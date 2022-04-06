Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Jam

Apr 6, 2022

Comedy Jam

15 15 people viewed this event.

Six comedians from all over Toronto! Let’s jam to laughter! APRIL 24 at 9 pm. $20 (comedybar.ca)

HOST
– Himansu Patel

FEATURING
– Desiree Walsh
– Raphael Loucadellis
– Johnny Batta
– Luke Lynndale

HEADLINER
– Sandra Battaglini

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
ABOUT COMEDY BAR
Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. There are two theatre spaces. Please be sure to confirm which theatre you should be in when you pick up your ticket at box office. Seating is general admission. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time to be sure you get the seats(s) of your choice.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
COMEDY BAR LOCATION
Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC).

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Sun, Apr 24th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine