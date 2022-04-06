Comedy Jam

Six comedians from all over Toronto! Let’s jam to laughter! APRIL 24 at 9 pm. $20 (comedybar.ca)

HOST

– Himansu Patel

FEATURING

– Desiree Walsh

– Raphael Loucadellis

– Johnny Batta

– Luke Lynndale

HEADLINER

– Sandra Battaglini

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

ABOUT COMEDY BAR

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. There are two theatre spaces. Please be sure to confirm which theatre you should be in when you pick up your ticket at box office. Seating is general admission. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time to be sure you get the seats(s) of your choice.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COMEDY BAR LOCATION

Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC).