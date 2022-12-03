Comedy Jam at Comedy Bar – Holiday Edition

- News
COMEDY JAM at COMEDY BAR returns this holiday season, Sunday, December 18th!
Come get your laugh on at the hottest show in the city with a cavalcade of hilarious comedians ready to knock those ugly sweaters off!
COMEDY JAM AT COMEDY BAR – SUNDAY DECEMBER 18, 2022
Host::: Luke Lynndale (Comedy Nuggets • @lukelynndale)
Featuring:
:: Jeevin Gill (2022 Comedy Brawl Winner • @jgillcomedy)
:: Tomas Jones (Late Night Comedy @ Cathedral • @jonescomedy)
:: Himansu Patel (Liberty Laughs • @himansucomedy)
:: Cathryn Naiker (Writer, Run the Burbs • @itsme_cathryn)
Headlined by:
:: Melissa Story (Story with Chong • @saucymiss)
Advance tickets on sale at comedybar.ca!
Presented by: LIBERTY LAUGHS COMEDY (@libertylaughscomedy) & COMEDY NUGGETS (@comedynuggets)
Info: 416-897-8177 | libertylaughsto@gmail.com
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $22
