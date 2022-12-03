Comedy Jam at Comedy Bar – Holiday Edition

Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 2, 2022

COMEDY JAM at COMEDY BAR returns this holiday season, Sunday, December 18th!

Come get your laugh on at the hottest show in the city with a cavalcade of hilarious comedians ready to knock those ugly sweaters off!

COMEDY JAM AT COMEDY BAR – SUNDAY DECEMBER 18, 2022

Host::: Luke Lynndale (Comedy Nuggets • @lukelynndale)

Featuring:
:: Jeevin Gill (2022 Comedy Brawl Winner • @jgillcomedy)
:: Tomas Jones (Late Night Comedy @ Cathedral • @jonescomedy)
:: Himansu Patel (Liberty Laughs • @himansucomedy)
:: Cathryn Naiker (Writer, Run the Burbs • @itsme_cathryn)

Headlined by:
:: Melissa Story (Story with Chong • @saucymiss)

Advance tickets on sale at comedybar.ca!

Presented by: LIBERTY LAUGHS COMEDY (@libertylaughscomedy) & COMEDY NUGGETS (@comedynuggets)
Info: 416-897-8177 | libertylaughsto@gmail.com

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $22

Location ID - 560934

Sun, Dec 18th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

