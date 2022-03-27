Your weekly stand up show & karaoke after party.

Comedy Kapow #307 with Headliner: Lianne Mauladin

Special Guests: Amy Cunningham, Sean McKeirnan, Nick Durie, Chris Mundy, Sanjeet Singh & Mark Holland

Doors 9:00pm

Comedy 9:30pm

Karaoke 11pm

Hosted by Jeff Tseng

Table reservations are required.

Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com

Reservations will be held until 9:20pm

www.facebook.com/comedykapow

+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am