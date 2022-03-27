Readers' Choice 2021

Comedy Kapow #307 with headliner Lianne Mauladin

Mar 27, 2022

20 20 people viewed this event.

Your weekly stand up show & karaoke after party.

Comedy Kapow #307 with Headliner: Lianne Mauladin
Special Guests: Amy Cunningham, Sean McKeirnan, Nick Durie, Chris Mundy, Sanjeet Singh & Mark Holland

Doors 9:00pm
Comedy 9:30pm
Karaoke 11pm
Hosted by Jeff Tseng

Table reservations are required.
Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com
Reservations will be held until 9:20pm

www.facebook.com/comedykapow
+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am

Additional Details

Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 10

Date And Time

Fri, Apr 1st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location

Mandy's Bistro

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

