Comedy Kapow #308: Headliner Sam Norton

Apr 3, 2022

Comedy Kapow #308 with Headliner: Sam Norton
Special Guests: Leonard Chan, Stephanie Neale, AJ Bate, Ryan Beverage & Jon DePaola

Doors 9:00pm
Comedy 9:30pm
Karaoke 11pm

Hosted by Jeff Tseng
Table reservations are required.

Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com

Reservations will be held until 9:20pm

+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am

Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 10

Fri, Apr 8th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 01:30 AM

Mandy's Bistro

Concert or Performance

Comedy

