Comedy Kapow #308: Headliner Sam Norton

Comedy Kapow #308 with Headliner: Sam Norton
Special Guests: Leonard Chan, Stephanie Neale, AJ Bate, Ryan Beverage & Jon DePaola
Doors 9:00pm
Comedy 9:30pm
Karaoke 11pm
Hosted by Jeff Tseng
Table reservations are required.
Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com
Reservations will be held until 9:20pm
+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am
Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave
Event Price - 10