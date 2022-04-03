Comedy Kapow #308: Headliner Sam Norton

Comedy Kapow #308 with Headliner: Sam Norton

Special Guests: Leonard Chan, Stephanie Neale, AJ Bate, Ryan Beverage & Jon DePaola

Doors 9:00pm

Comedy 9:30pm

Karaoke 11pm

Hosted by Jeff Tseng

Table reservations are required.

Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com

Reservations will be held until 9:20pm

+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am