Comedy Kapow #309: Headliner Noor Kidwai

Comedy Kapow #309 with Headliner: Noor Kidwai
Special Guests: Joel Edmiston, Joze Peranian, Amy Bugg, Nicole Benjamin, Hershawn Aurora & Moira LePage
Doors 9:00pm
Comedy 9:30pm
Karaoke 11pm
Hosted by Jeff Tseng
Table reservations are required. Reservations can be made after you purchase a ticket (eventbrite.ca) by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com
Reservations will be held until 9:20pm
+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am
Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave
Event Price - 10