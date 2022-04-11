Comedy Kapow #309: Headliner Noor Kidwai

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 10, 2022

Comedy Kapow #309 with Headliner: Noor Kidwai
Special Guests: Joel Edmiston, Joze Peranian, Amy Bugg, Nicole Benjamin, Hershawn Aurora & Moira LePage

Doors 9:00pm
Comedy 9:30pm
Karaoke 11pm
Hosted by Jeff Tseng

Table reservations are required. Reservations can be made after you purchase a ticket (eventbrite.ca) by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com

Reservations will be held until 9:20pm
+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am

Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 10

Fri, Apr 15th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sat, Apr 16th, 2022

Mandy's Bistro

Concert or Performance

Comedy

