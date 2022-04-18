Comedy Kapow #310: Headliner Kris Bonaparte

Comedy Kapow #310 – with headliner Kris Bonaparte

Special Guests: Derek Adams, Joey Harlem, Anna Menzies, Dave McKimm, Linda Camacho & Matt Carter

April 23, doors 9 pm $10 at eventbrite.ca.

Comedy 9:30 pm

Karaoke 11 pm

Hosted by Jeff Tseng

Table reservations are required.

Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com

Reservations will be held until 9:20pm

+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am