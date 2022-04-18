Comedy Kapow #310: Headliner Kris Bonaparte

- News
Comedy Kapow #310 – with headliner Kris Bonaparte
Special Guests: Derek Adams, Joey Harlem, Anna Menzies, Dave McKimm, Linda Camacho & Matt Carter
April 23, doors 9 pm $10 at eventbrite.ca.
Comedy 9:30 pm
Karaoke 11 pm
Hosted by Jeff Tseng
Table reservations are required.
Reservations can be made after you purchase a tickets by emailing Jeff at comedykapow@gmail.com
Reservations will be held until 9:20pm
+ FREE KARAOKE – No cover Karaoke after party at 11pm until 2am
Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave
Event Price - 10