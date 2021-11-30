Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Mixtape with Oren Williamson

Nov 30, 2021

Comedy Mixtape with Oren Williamson

9 9 people viewed this event.

Comedy Mixtape is back. Join hosts Rush Kazi and Sarah Ashby as they relaunch Comedy Mixtape at its new home, Mandy’s Bistro! If you’re a fan of Lonely Island, Weird Al, and Flight of The Conchords, you’ll love this comedy show.

Featuring: Laura Di Labio, Amar Singh, and headliner, Oren Williamson. All for the low-low price of $5, this stand-up comedy parody song extravaganza is not one to be missed. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 123 Danforth Avenue

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Mandy's Bistro

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine