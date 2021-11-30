Comedy Mixtape with Oren Williamson

Comedy Mixtape is back. Join hosts Rush Kazi and Sarah Ashby as they relaunch Comedy Mixtape at its new home, Mandy’s Bistro! If you’re a fan of Lonely Island, Weird Al, and Flight of The Conchords, you’ll love this comedy show.

Featuring: Laura Di Labio, Amar Singh, and headliner, Oren Williamson. All for the low-low price of $5, this stand-up comedy parody song extravaganza is not one to be missed.