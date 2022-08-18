Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Night at Bar Cathedral

Aug 18, 2022

Comedy Night at Bar Cathedral

3 3 people viewed this event.

Come join us for an evening of comedy and laughter with some of Toronto’s best (and worst) up and coming comedians! It’s an open mic format, so you never know who will be there.

You will get to see a ton of comics recording their materials, so rest assured they will bring their best jokes. Admission is free so just come on in and grab a seat! Please register so that we know how many people to expect.

It’s always a fun and jam packed crowd, so don’t miss out!

Additional Details

Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto

Event Price - Free Admission

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 24th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Bar Cathedral

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine