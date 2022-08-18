Comedy Night at Bar Cathedral

Come join us for an evening of comedy and laughter with some of Toronto’s best (and worst) up and coming comedians! It’s an open mic format, so you never know who will be there.

You will get to see a ton of comics recording their materials, so rest assured they will bring their best jokes. Admission is free so just come on in and grab a seat! Please register so that we know how many people to expect.

It’s always a fun and jam packed crowd, so don’t miss out!