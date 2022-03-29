Comedy Night – Funny York in East York

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 29, 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

Brunswick Bierworks Presents a professional line up of stand up comedians as seen on Just for Laughs (JFL), Comedy Central, TikTok, Sirius XM, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and more. This month’s line up includes Martha Chaves (JFL), Andrew Barr (Ice Breakers Comedy Festival), Andrew Packer (+500K followers on Tiktok) & more!

*Your ticket includes a free 13oz beer!

Additional Details

Location Address - 25 Curity, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 25

Location ID - 561605

Date And Time

Fri, May 13th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy
 
