Comedy Night – Funny York in East York

Brunswick Bierworks Presents a professional line up of stand up comedians as seen on Just for Laughs (JFL), Comedy Central, TikTok, Sirius XM, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and more. This month’s line up includes Martha Chaves (JFL), Andrew Barr (Ice Breakers Comedy Festival), Andrew Packer (+500K followers on Tiktok) & more!

*Your ticket includes a free 13oz beer!