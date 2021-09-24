Comedy Night – Funny York @ the Muddy York

The Muddy York Presents a professional line up of stand up comedians.

This months lineup:

SALMA HINDY (JFL New Faces 2021, Second City, opened for Maz Jobrani)

KYLE PATAN (JFL 42, JFL Northwest)

HANIF JETHA (Ghost Connectors, STAIN, Internet II)

JACOB BALSHIN (CBC’s LOL, Sirius XM, Toronto’s Best Up & Coming Comedian)

HEADLINER – ROB BEBENEK

Sep 29, show starts at 7:30 pm – please arrive by 7 pm to get your seats & drinks before the show begins.

Due to covid precautions tickets will be sold by the picnic table, at $50 per table for 2-6 people). Tickets at eventbrite.ca

*Note: this is an outdoor show, dress warm & bring blankets!