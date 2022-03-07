Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

Comedy Night Tonight is a bi-weekly stand-up comedy show held every other Thursday, 9pm at Tonight Bar. This show is packed with some of Toronto’s hard-working up and coming comedians tightening up their material!

Located at 1704 Queen West just around the corner from Queen and Roncesvalles, Tonight Bar is an NYC Underground Music Scene-themed bar featuring live music and performances from local and out of town comedians and musicians.

Admission is free however its recommended to reserve seats ahead of time to ensure a spot in the room. Free tickets can be reserved through eventbrite.

This week, March 24th on the show we’re featuring:

Kev Sheeler ( @kevsheeler )

Bones Poley ( @bonezpoley )

Drew Grav ( @drewgrav )

Sebastian Fazio ( @sebfazio )

Hershawn Aurora ( @rapsandlaughs )

Keith Andrews ( @yesikandrews )

and your host, Jeremy Dobski ( @thealphadob )

Doors are open at 8 pm, Show starts at 9pm. Show run time is roughly an hour and 20 minutes.