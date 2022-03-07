Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

Comedy Night Tonight is a bi-weekly stand-up comedy show held every other Thursday, 9pm at Tonight Bar. This show is packed with some of Toronto’s hard-working up and coming comedians tightening up their material!

Located at 1704 Queen West, just around the corner from Queen and Roncesvalles, Tonight Bar is an NYC-Underground Music Scene-themed bar featuring live music and performances from local and out of town comedians and musicians.

Tickets are free however its recommended to reserve seats ahead of time to ensure a spot in the room. Free tickets can be reserved through eventbrite

This week, March 31st the show features:

Amy Cunningham @cunning_ac

Anjelica Scannura @scanooch

Cameron Phoenix @cam.phoenix

Dylan Gott @dylangott

Brandon Zakkai @brandonzakkai