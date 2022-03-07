Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Comedy Night Tonight is a bi-weekly stand-up comedy show held every other Thursday, 9pm at Tonight Bar. This show is packed with some of Toronto’s hard-working up and coming comedians tightening up their material!
Located at 1704 Queen West, just around the corner from Queen and Roncesvalles, Tonight Bar is an NYC-Underground Music Scene-themed bar featuring live music and performances from local and out of town comedians and musicians.
Tickets are free however its recommended to reserve seats ahead of time to ensure a spot in the room. Free tickets can be reserved through eventbrite
This week, March 31st the show features:
Amy Cunningham @cunning_ac
Anjelica Scannura @scanooch
Cameron Phoenix @cam.phoenix
Dylan Gott @dylangott
Brandon Zakkai @brandonzakkai
Location Address - 1704 Queen West, Toronto, ON
Event Price - Free