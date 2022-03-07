Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

Mar 7, 2022

Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

5 5 people viewed this event.

Comedy Night Tonight is a bi-weekly stand-up comedy show held every other Thursday, 9pm at Tonight Bar. This show is packed with some of Toronto’s hard-working up and coming comedians tightening up their material!

Located at 1704 Queen West, just around the corner from Queen and Roncesvalles, Tonight Bar is an NYC-Underground Music Scene-themed bar featuring live music and performances from local and out of town comedians and musicians.

Tickets are free however its recommended to reserve seats ahead of time to ensure a spot in the room. Free tickets can be reserved through eventbrite

This week, March 31st the show features:

Amy Cunningham @cunning_ac
Anjelica Scannura @scanooch
Cameron Phoenix @cam.phoenix
Dylan Gott  @dylangott
Brandon Zakkai @brandonzakkai

Additional Details

Location Address - 1704 Queen West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 31st, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location

Tonight Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine