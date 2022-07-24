Comedy Night Tonight with Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski

This Thursday at Tonight Bar! It’s Comedy Night Tonight’s Mid-summer edition! We’ve got another great lineup of comics down at Tonight Bar this week and the show only costs a drop in the bucket!

Comedy Night Tonight is a bi-weekly stand-up comedy show held every other Thursday at 9pm at Tonight Bar and hosted by Keith Andrews and Jeremy Dobski. This show is packed with some of Toronto’s hardest-working up-and-coming comedians tightening up their material!

Located at 1704 Queen West, just around the corner from Queen and Roncesvalles, Tonight Bar is an NYC-Underground Music Scene-themed bar featuring live music and performances from local and out-of-town comedians and musicians. Tickets are free, however, it’s recommended to reserve seats ahead of time to ensure a spot in the room. Free tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite.

This week, Thursday, July 28th the show features:

Jay freeborn – @jayfreebornpics (JFL42, SiriusXM, BITE TV, The Dark Comedy Festival, Underground Fam)

Hannah Veldhoen – @hannah.veldhoen (Local favourite, Toronto regular at Nothin’ Fancy, Comedy Bar, Royal Comedy Theater)

Todd Graham – @idiotgallant (Just For Laughs, CBC Comedy, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Kareem Hassanien – @kareemiscontent (Local favourite, Toronto Regular)

Blayne Smith – @metalcomedy (Host on @bangerfilms, Twitch Partnered Streamer)

Matt Santos – @thatmattsantos (Ottawa Fringe Festival, Midwestern Queer Comedy Festival, Crack Up the Capital Best Under 30)

Keith Andrews @yesikandrews (Yuk Yuks Wednesday Rising Stars, 420 Comedy Festival, Underground Fam)

and your host, Jeremy Dobski @thealphadob (ViceTV, The Corner Comedy Club, Cult Montreal Top 10 comics, Underground Fam)

Doors are at 8, Show starts at 9pm. Show run time is roughly an hour and 20 minutes.