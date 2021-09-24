Readers' Choice 2021

Comedy Nuggets presents: BEST STAND-UP SET.

In this stand-up comedy show, each comedian will deliver their best seven minute set.

HOST
Luke Lynndale

FEATURING
Alexander Brovedani
Syed Raza
Cathryn Naiker
Kris Bonaparte
Cathy Boyd

TICKETS: $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.
comedybar.ca or call 416.551.6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.

Comedy Nuggets upcoming shows
– October 1: Comedy of Toronto
– October 14: Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– October 24: Comedy Jam
– October 28: Best Stand-Up Set

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:15 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

