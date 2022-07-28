Comedy On The D is back serving some cool & fresh comedy, with a fantastic lineup of comedians bringing their best sets to Mandy’s Bistro!

Featuring YAW ATTUAH, SARAH ASHBY, MICKEY DYKEMAN

And headliner, Toronto’s favourite NSFW comedian BOBBI SUMMERS!

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner ROBERT WATSON.

Saturday August 20th. Doors 9pm / Show 9:30pm. Free karaoke after-party at 11pm. Mandy’s Bistro, 123 Danforth Avenue (near Broadview). Tickets $15.

*D stands for Danforth, obviously.

Accessibility: Mandy’s Bistro has one step at its ground floor entrance with a portable ramp available at the door, making it accessible for mobility devices. Washrooms are located in the downstairs basement.