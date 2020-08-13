A one-hour sail and stand-up comedy show – on a pirate ship! Get ready to lighten the mood with three local comics and the Toronto skyline as the backdrop. Featuring comedy from Hisham Kelati, Nour Hadidi and Rhiannon Archer. August 22 at 6 pm. $30.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance: www.artery.is/showcases/comedy-on-the-water-aug-22-20

Seating is reduced from our usual audience of 30+ to a physically distanced audience of 14 people, seated separately from the performers. Masks are required.

The show will take place on the PirateLifeTO ship, located at 627 Queens Quay West, on the east side of the Waterfront Neighborhood Centre. The closest big intersection is Queens Quay West and Bathurst.

***Please arrive early*** We will depart for our sail at 6 pm sharp.