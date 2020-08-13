NOW MagazineAll EventsComedy on the Water

Comedy on the Water

Dv8 Productions

Comedy on the Water

by Dv8 Productions
 
334 people viewed this event.

A one-hour sail and stand-up comedy show – on a pirate ship! Get ready to lighten the mood with three local comics and the Toronto skyline as the backdrop. Featuring comedy from Hisham Kelati, Nour Hadidi and Rhiannon Archer. August 22 at 6 pm. $30.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance: www.artery.is/showcases/comedy-on-the-water-aug-22-20

Seating is reduced from our usual audience of 30+ to a physically distanced audience of 14 people, seated separately from the performers. Masks are required.

The show will take place on the PirateLifeTO ship, located at 627 Queens Quay West, on the east side of the Waterfront Neighborhood Centre. The closest big intersection is Queens Quay West and Bathurst.

***Please arrive early*** We will depart for our sail at 6 pm sharp.

(14 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-08-22 @ 06:00 PM to
@ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Queens Quay West & Bathurst, 627 Queens Quay West, Toronto
 

Venue

Pirate Life Toronto
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Location Page

Pirate Life Toronto

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Dv8 Productions
Producing stand-up comedy performances in fun, unique locations around the city!

Comments are Closed.