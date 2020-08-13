This one-hour sail and stand-up comedy show – on a pirate ship – features Hisham Kelati, Ali Hassan and Leonard Chan. Get ready to lighten the mood with three comics and the Toronto skyline as the backdrop. August 30 at 6:30 pm. $30.

Purchase tickets in advance ($30 per ticket): https://artery.is/showcases/comedy-on-the-water-august-30-20

Seating is reduced to a physically distanced audience of 14 people, seated separately from the performers. Masks are required.

The show takes place on the PirateLifeTO ship, located at 627 Queens Quay West, near Bathurst Street.

***Please arrive early: We will depart for our sail at 6:30 pm sharp.