Comedy Records Presents: Courtney Gilmour Live Album Recording

Aug 13, 2022

Courtney Gilmour (Canada’s Got Talent top finalist, Roast Battle Canada, Just For Laughs, SiriusXM, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network) is one of the country’s most unique and sought after talents, named by NOW Magazine as “one of the top 10 stage artists to watch”. Courtney’s warm, accessible, and intelligent brand of stand up has made her a hit with audiences nationwide. Come be a part of a live taping as Courtney records her debut album at Comedy Bar presented by Comedy Records! August 16 at 8 pm. $20 online, $25 at door. 945 Bloor West.

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at door

Tue, Aug 16th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

