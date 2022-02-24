Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 24, 2022

Comedy TOnight

12 12 people viewed this event.

Comedy TOnight is back at Comedy Bar, featuring the best of Toronto’s stand up comedians!

Hosted by: Dan Curtis Thompson (JFL42)

Opening Act: Bria Hiebert (Nothing Fancy Comedy)

Middle Act: John Mostyn (Absolute Comedy)

Headliner: Courtney Gilmour (Just For Laughs, CBC, Winnipeg Comedy Fest)
Tickets on sale now and going fast!

$20 online or $25 at the door. Reservations recommended.

TICKET LINK: https://comedybar.ca/shows/comedy-tonight?ev=2022-03-03

COVID 19 INFORMATION & ACCESSIBILITY

You must wear a mask at all times inside the bar, except for when you are seated.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $20 in Advance, $25 at the door

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 3rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

