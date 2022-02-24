- News
Comedy TOnight is back at Comedy Bar, featuring the best of Toronto’s stand up comedians!
Hosted by: Dan Curtis Thompson (JFL42)
Opening Act: Bria Hiebert (Nothing Fancy Comedy)
Middle Act: John Mostyn (Absolute Comedy)
Headliner: Courtney Gilmour (Just For Laughs, CBC, Winnipeg Comedy Fest)
Tickets on sale now and going fast!
$20 online or $25 at the door. Reservations recommended.
TICKET LINK: https://comedybar.ca/shows/comedy-tonight?ev=2022-03-03
COVID 19 INFORMATION & ACCESSIBILITY
You must wear a mask at all times inside the bar, except for when you are seated.
Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $20 in Advance, $25 at the door